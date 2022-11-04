Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $164.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.71. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

