Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.