EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) EVP Sells $707,950.00 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE EME opened at $142.34 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $144.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
Further Reading
