EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) EVP Sells $707,950.00 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $142.34 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $144.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About EMCOR Group

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

