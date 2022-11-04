Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Down to $12.96

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $12.09. Enhabit shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 1,905 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Enhabit Stock Down 7.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer purchased 30,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles M. Elson purchased 3,700 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,034.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 42,442 shares of company stock valued at $584,249.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

