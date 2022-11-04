Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,671 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,671 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 784,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 536,702 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,453,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,872,000 after purchasing an additional 185,839 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $71.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

