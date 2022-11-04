Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 377 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of NVR worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,582.00.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR Trading Down 1.6 %

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,204 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,063.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,123.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,229.18. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.