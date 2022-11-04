Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,890 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Houlihan Lokey worth $19,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,053,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12,754.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

