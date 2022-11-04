Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 57,313 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.79% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $20,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.48.

