Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,496 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,714,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after purchasing an additional 476,727 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 445,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $111.30 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

