Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 101,391 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $19,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

