Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,635 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $19,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTO. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,296,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 509,091 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 442,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 183,009 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,304,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 246,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.