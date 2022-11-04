Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.73 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in State Street by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in State Street by 1,533.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

Shares of STT stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

