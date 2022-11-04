Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $20,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.9 %

WY stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

