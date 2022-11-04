Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($152.62) to £125 ($144.53) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ferguson from £127.50 ($147.42) to GBX 8,930 ($103.25) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,091.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.38%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

