Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,685 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $70.21 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

