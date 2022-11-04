Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,198 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $18,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $26.21.

