Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 127,650 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,650 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $20,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

