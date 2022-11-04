Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 151,243 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $18,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 506.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 156.3% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

