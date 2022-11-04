Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 217,647 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $18,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

