Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,554 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

