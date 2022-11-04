Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 439 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,600,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

VIOV opened at $158.31 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.14 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.56.

