Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 82,086 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,086 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 243.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3,545.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $100.05.

