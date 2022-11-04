EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Cut by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.81.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $301.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.16.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

