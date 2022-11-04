Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.19.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,873 shares of company stock worth $3,430,109. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $585.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $586.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

