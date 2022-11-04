Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

Shares of TFII stock opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,548,000 after buying an additional 676,650 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 103,377 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in TFI International by 19.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.