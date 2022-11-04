Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $8.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

