Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,247,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,343,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

NYSE AAT opened at $28.21 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.