Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,247,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,343,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
American Assets Trust Price Performance
NYSE AAT opened at $28.21 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.22.
American Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.
