Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $78.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ES. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

ES opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

