Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 2.08. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 90.8% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after acquiring an additional 921,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Extreme Networks

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

