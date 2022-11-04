Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RACE. HSBC raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.5 %

RACE stock opened at $192.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.1% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

