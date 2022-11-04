Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 66,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 46,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 216,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 151,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

