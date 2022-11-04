Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 597 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5,923.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $44.62 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

