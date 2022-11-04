Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after buying an additional 127,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,357,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,495,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,414,000 after buying an additional 44,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,331,077. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

