Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

MCD stock opened at $272.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.24 and a 200 day moving average of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $276.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.