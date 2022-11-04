Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Shares of Target stock opened at $159.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

