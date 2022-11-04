Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,304,000 after acquiring an additional 78,646 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,545,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,861,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

