Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $203,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,174,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,974,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,095,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $107.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($147.42) to GBX 8,930 ($103.25) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($152.62) to £125 ($144.53) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,091.30.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

