Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $231.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.49.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

