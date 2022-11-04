Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total value of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,535.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,708. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,225.87 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,194.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,231.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

