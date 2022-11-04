Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.00 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.