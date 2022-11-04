Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $248.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

