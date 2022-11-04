Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.9 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.