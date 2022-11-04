Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $154.59 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

