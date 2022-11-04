Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 70 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOH opened at $352.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.10 and its 200-day moving average is $317.21. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.07.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,456 shares of company stock valued at $77,573,621 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

