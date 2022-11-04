Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.