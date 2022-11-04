Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

