Financial Comparison: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) vs. Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate 1.87% 5.47% 2.84% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clarivate and Agent Information Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.88 billion 3.56 -$270.45 million ($0.20) -49.65 Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Clarivate has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clarivate and Agent Information Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarivate presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.77%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Summary

Clarivate beats Agent Information Software on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

