Financial Contrast: Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) & Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 26.87% 43.94% 3.47% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Consumer Portfolio Services and Akso Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Akso Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $267.81 million 0.45 $47.52 million $2.89 2.00 Akso Health Group $1.75 million 11.44 -$34.83 million N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Akso Health Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Rating)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.