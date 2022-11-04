Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.
Shares of UNH stock opened at $543.61 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.74.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.
