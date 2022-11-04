Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after acquiring an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $142.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.64. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

